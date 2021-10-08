EXCLUSIVE! Kuch Rang fame Alka Mogha on not settling down: I did not get married because I wanted to achieve something great in my career

Alka Mogha is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The beautiful diva is currently seen as Radha in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Alka reprised the role of Radha for the third time and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

Being in television for a very long time, Alka has managed to create a place for herself as a worthy actor.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alka who spoke in length about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and much more.

ALSO READ: KRPKAB 3: OMG! Sanjana plans to snatch Suhana away from Sonakshi's life

Changes in character...

Radha is quite a normal person right now. My character is interesting but right now, I am not finding it that way as per my views. The feel in the character is dull right now. There is a lack of impact on my character. My character has become subtle. It's neither positive nor negative. The spark is missing.

I want Radha to take a stand for her family and that's not happening.

TRPs and mixed reactions...

If some things have ended on a high note, people expect more. We were expecting that this time, it should be a notch higher. Everyone has taken an effort. Content matters a lot. Every actor performs well be it in shows or movies. However, if there is some issue with the content, things won't work out.

The early episodes matter a lot for any show to become a hit. After that, people keep watching on loop. But if the show loses the grip then things won't work after that even if the storyline turns interesting. It becomes difficult to grab the attention of the viewers if the story loses its grip.

The story had turned a little bit dull so I thought that if some interesting content would have been introduced and if things would have been enhanced then the show would have turned out to be the same as the previous seasons.

Many things were shown at a very fast pace in the beginning in spite of building up a story. People were not able to accept this.

Personal life, marriage and family...

Acting is my life. I have left a lot of things for acting. I didn't settle down to pursue my career. I wanted to become successful in my career and achieve something. When I was young, my parents wanted me to settle down, then there is social pressure as well. However, I decided to live my dream and went ahead with my career. I will never say that I won't even get married. If I get an apt life partner, I might settle down. However, I am not sure how things will turn out to be in future. I don't regret any of my decisions. My family is now happy with the way I am.

Alka has previously worked in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Aapki Anatra, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: KRPKAB 3: OMG! Sonakshi warns Sanjana to not dare challenge her motherhood