EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Shyn Khurana BAGS negative lead in Dangal TV's Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein

Actress Shyn Khurana is all set to enter Dangal TV's show Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 18:52
ALSO READ: Exclusive: Mohammed Iqbal joins Dangal TV’s Rang Jau Tere Rang Mai

And now, we have an exclusive update about an actress who is all set to enter Dangal TV's currently running show Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Shyn Khurana is roped in for the show. 

The actress has bagged a negative lead in the drama series. 

Shyn is known for her roles in shows like Kundali Bhagya Patiala Babes, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. 

Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein stars Karam Rajpal, Megha Ray, Sudesh Berry, Udit Shukla, Diksha Dhami, Chaitanya Adibo, among others. 

The show started airing from 3rd January onwards. 

Shyn's casting is done by casting director Shubham Singh. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Sheikh bags Dangal TV's show Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein

