Exclusive! Mere Sai’s Sushmita Sahela to enter Sphere Origins Katha Anakahee?

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars Adnan Khan who is known for the show, Ishq Subhanallah and Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc.

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

TellyChakkar has some exlcusive updates from the show.

As per sources, a new track is being introduced in the show and Actor Sushmita Sahela has been roped in to play a character named Amrita, who will be Viaan’s best friend who he will be meeting after 20 years.

Sushmita has previously been a part of award-winning short film, Do Tarfa Sach which is currently streaming on MX Player, and also plays the role of Gauri in Sony TV’s Mere Sai.

The show will definitely take an interesting turn and fans are waiting for the news twits and turn.

