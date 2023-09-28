Exclusive! Only if Sahiba was straightforward, there would be fewer misunderstandings between Angad and her: Himanshi Parashar on shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

Himanshi Parashar plays an integral role in the TV series opposite Vijayendra Kumeria as Sahiba. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Himanshi opens up on her experience shooting for the show. She said, “My experience shooting for the show has been great. I always wanted to do a show like this all my life. I feel blessed as the cast is amazing and so is my character. I have an experience shooting for Punjab cinema so when I was offered the show, even though I left Punjab and came to Mumbai for ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ it gave me a feel of being in Punjab because the family shown in the serial is Sikh.”

Also Read: OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat

Speaking about the X factor of her character, Himanshi shared, “Sahiba is very dignified and a strong independent woman. I would like say that only if Sahiba was straight forward and would leave ego issues, the misunderstandings between Angad and Sahiba would have been sorted easily.”

We also asked Himanshi about how she deals with creative differences on the set.

Himanshi said, “We all work in a team. We sit together, we add on things, discuss come to mutual consent and it is team work.”

Also Read: Must read! Did you know that Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar made her debut with THIS TV show, read for more

“The USP of the show is that we bond extremely well together and there is a lot of positivity on the sets. All of us enjoy the process of shooting, look forward to coming on the set; we share lunch or dinner together and vibe well with each other. I am close to everyone on the set; I cannot name just one person. From Jatin

Arora), Roopam (Sharma), Anita (Kulkarni), all the actors are wonderful and we have a good time shooting together,” she added.