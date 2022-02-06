EXCLUSIVE! 'Playing a combination of a cop who is also a terrorist is very intriguing and exciting' Abhishek aka Waseem Mushtaq SHARES insights on his character, reaction to Sayli quitting Spy Bahu and more

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

As we all know that Abhishek is a terrorist too and he has been hiding his identity under the Police uniform, we rang the charmer Waseem Mushtaq, to know the challenges while performing the character, his take on Sayli's exit and more.

Now that you have the ball in court with Abhishek how exciting is it for you?

Now, when it is finally happening, I am really enjoying it as we boys don't get to do much with the characters in daily soap and with this one there are layers to explore. It is a very intriguing character, playing a cop who is a terrorist is quite exciting. I am enjoying the scenes and the sequences that are coming as when he is a terrorist he is killing people at the drop of a hat and as a cop, he is a completely different person.

To portray two different personalities hidden in one person, does this affect you or how challenging is it for you to perform?

It is a challenge for sure, it doesn't affect me personally but when you are playing such a character who is a brainwashed hardcore terrorist, there is a question in your head how does a simple guy like him become such a deadly terrorist. There are sequences where he is around his family and has to unveil the terror, that is the moment where it is challenging to keep changing in split seconds. I always wanted to do something like this and I have received positive responses for the character. Even the creatives were like, 'Initially, we thought you have a soft face for such a character' but now even they have a changed perspective towards Abhishek.

What was your reaction to Sayli quitting the show, as she has been your co-star?

As a friend and with the personal equation, she is a fantastic co-actor and a lovely human being, we share a great bond since the beginning. When she discussed this with me, my only advice to her was that as a human being and actor you have to be a little selfish, when it comes to career growth this step would be great for her career and I think she did the right thing and everyone supported herShe has gone to her new project which shall turn out good for her. Abhishek will get a new wife and a new co-actor.

