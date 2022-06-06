Exclusive! Playing mythological characters does not get monotonous for me: Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati of Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows of &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on the 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya Pathania steals everyone's hearts by playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show.

We got in touch with Shivya. In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her wishlist and about the growth that she is expecting to achieve soon.

Tell us about the growth you see in your near future personally and professionally.

I have grown as a person and an actor too. Moreover, I have shot for a new music video titled 'Fidaa', which is releasing on 7th.

Tell about your wishlist.

I'd love to travel the world and push myself to achieve beyond my capacity. I want to do things that challenge me and make me a better person and actor.

What kind of roles you would like to do?

I'm open to all kinds if roles, but I need to believe in the character. Playing mythological characters also does not get monotonous for me.

Your acting inspiration?

There is no specific inspiration. Acting comes naturally to me, and I feel each actor has their own style and challenges to overcome. So I just go with what I feel is right and what suits me.

Good luck, Shivya!

