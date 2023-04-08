EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on romancing Iqbal Khan in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: He is the epitome of all this and I didn't have any hesitation performing romantic scenes with him as he made me really comfortable

Rachana Mistry opens up on her experience of working with senior actor Iqbal Khan. The actress reveals about performing romantic scenes with him and how she aces to do it so flawlessly with the help of Iqbal.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 17:35
Rachana

MUMBAI : Actress Rachana Mistry is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. 

The diva is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan who is playing the role of Dev aka Devrat Raichand in the show. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho successfully completed a year recently and the journey has been great so far. 

Rachana and Iqbal's chemistry is loved by the viewers and they have become everyone's favourite jodi. 

In one of the exclusive conversations with TellyChakkar, Rachana spoke about romancing senior actor Iqbal Khan in the show. 

ALSO READ: Garima Jain of Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Emphasizes Impact Over Screen Space

She said, ''Initially, I was nervous as for me he was 'The Iqbal Khan'. Being paired opposite him was obviously a big deal for me. I was really excited to play Vidhi to Devrat raichand. I was really nervous. I was in school when I saw him on TV. It was different to me to see him in person and shoot with him. I was very nervous and also very excited because I knew I would learn a lot. Honestly, everything was put to an ease by Iqbal sir. He is a gem of a person. He made me his friend. Things become easy and very smooth when you are friends with your co-star. Iqbal sir was so welcoming. He is so down-to-earth.''

Shooting romantic scenes with Iqbal sir, she said, ''He made me so comfortable. He is such a gentleman. There was no hesitation performing romantic scenes with him. But I was a bit nervous as he has done so many notable works before. He is the epitome of it. I am learning from him. When you perform with your friend, it all becomes a cakewalk. He made it very easy for me. He made it very comfortable for me to do romantic scenes with him. I would like to give the credit to him for our scenes coming out so great.''

Well said, Rachana! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain on her bond with Na Umra Ki Seema Ho star cast: This is the best ever star cast that I have got, there is no insecurity among the actors


 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Rachana Mistry Iqbal Khan Vidhi Dev
