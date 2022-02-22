EXCLUSIVE! Rishi Grover bags Colors' newly launched show Parineetii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ekta Kapoor recently launched her brand new show Parineetii which airs on Colors.

It stars Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma in the lead roles.

A lot of well-known and fresh faces have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Rishi Grover is roped in for the series.

Nothing much has been revealed about Rishi's character yet.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Child Actor Ritvik Choudhary joins the cast of Colors' Parineetii

The show's journey has recently kickstarted but the viewers are loving how the story is progressing.

Ekta Kapoor never fails to impress the viewers with her variety of shows. Parineetii is surely a breath of fresh air for the viewers.

Anchal Sahu is once again back to wow us after her stellar performances in Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Tanvi has previously done shows like Meri Sasuma, Jiji Maa, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

On the other hand, Ankur has done shows like Naagin 4, Bepanah Pyaar and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! This is what made Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti CRAZY on the sets of Colors' show Parineetii