Exclusive! Sai Ballal joins the cast of Saurabh Tewary's next on Colors Tv

Sai Ballal is said to join this new show. Sai Ballal has been famous for his stint in Udaan and also for being a part of the film, Gabbar is back. Details about his character are not known yet.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:31
Exclusive! Sai Ballal joins the cast of Saurabh Tewary's next on Colors Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Tellyworld.

Also Read: Amazing! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Ahluwalia gearing up for her international debut

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and new shows are taking their place.

Colors TV too is coming up with a new show soon. Saurabh Tewary is bringing a new show on the channel and we are sure the audience is very excited to hear this.

Sai Ballal is said to join this new show. Sai Ballal has been famous for his stint in Udaan and also for being a part of the film, Gabbar is back. Details about his character are not known yet.

We also brought to you that Surbhi Chandna will be playing the lead role in this show. Surbhi was away from the small screen for a long time and we are sure her fans are excited to see her back.

What do you think this show will add to television?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such exciting updates 

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Surbhi Chandna Sai Ballal Saurabh Tewary Endemol Colors tv Ishqbaaz Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! We are here because of the love of fans, but they should draw a line while giving feedback: Vishal Singh
MUMBAI: Vishal Singh has been winning the hearts of fans all over with his acting contribution. We have seen his talent...
Glamorous! Niti Taylor looks alluring in these one piece dresses
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora isn’t news to...
Wow! Rohit Suchanti has a stunning collection of sleeveless and baggy t-shirts, Here's proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside
MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate...
Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Recent Stories
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Latest Video