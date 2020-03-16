Exclusive! Sai Ballal joins the cast of Saurabh Tewary's next on Colors Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Tellyworld.

Also Read: Amazing! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Ahluwalia gearing up for her international debut

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and new shows are taking their place.

Colors TV too is coming up with a new show soon. Saurabh Tewary is bringing a new show on the channel and we are sure the audience is very excited to hear this.

Sai Ballal is said to join this new show. Sai Ballal has been famous for his stint in Udaan and also for being a part of the film, Gabbar is back. Details about his character are not known yet.

We also brought to you that Surbhi Chandna will be playing the lead role in this show. Surbhi was away from the small screen for a long time and we are sure her fans are excited to see her back.

What do you think this show will add to television?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such exciting updates

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors