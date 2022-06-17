EXCLUSIVE! Sejal and Yohan go on another mission; Abhishek gets a bravery award for saving them in Colors' Spy Bahu

Sejal senses his presence right behind her and she gets awkward seeing him standing as he stands there and looks at her with love and care in his eyes. While Sejal stands frozen, Yohan slowly takes the rose petals out of Sejal’s hair one by one. Yohan touches her neck very softly and Sejal gets a little shy.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 20:36
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal and Yohan go on another mission; Abhishek gets a bravery award for saving them in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

The show is about to showcase some major drama in its upcoming track, currently, in the show, Sejal gets rose petals all over her and Yohan admires her as she tries to take the petals out. Soon, Sejal senses his presence right behind her and she gets awkward seeing him standing as he stands there and looks at her with love and care in his eyes. While Sejal stands frozen, Yohan slowly takes the rose petals out of Sejal’s hair one by one. Yohan touches her neck very softly and Sejal gets a little shy.

Now the breaking news is that Sejal will bring the family together for the puja, looking at her for this effort, all the family members shall appreciate her. On the other hand, Sejal and Yohan get to know about a terrorist deal, they will follow the tempo and reach the place, where there shall be firing and from the Abhishek will save them and he would receive a bravery award for his courage and saving Sejal and Yohan. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Colors tv Spy Bahu Twists Sana Sayyad Sehban Azim Jodi upcoming track Sejal Yohaan SHOCKED embarrassed BTS video drowning selfie Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 20:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: Scary! Nima and Manya are out in the middle of the night to find out who is responsible for all the scary incidents in the house
In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her life and...
Wow! Vidhi Pandya looks drop dead gorgeous in these sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Appnapan: Major Drama! Pallavi and Nikhil in the same direction to save their daughter
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is all set to entertain the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
Exclusive! “My character is very well sketched out and it was exciting to play something like this” Sanjay Suri
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Suri is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, we have seen some...
Hotmess! Parth Samthaan flaunt his cool avatar in these blazers outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal and Yohan go on another mission; Abhishek gets a bravery award for saving them in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When a non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakshit Shetty
Shocking! When a non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakshit Shetty
Latest Video