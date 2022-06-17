EXCLUSIVE! Sejal and Yohan go on another mission; Abhishek gets a bravery award for saving them in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

The show is about to showcase some major drama in its upcoming track, currently, in the show, Sejal gets rose petals all over her and Yohan admires her as she tries to take the petals out. Soon, Sejal senses his presence right behind her and she gets awkward seeing him standing as he stands there and looks at her with love and care in his eyes. While Sejal stands frozen, Yohan slowly takes the rose petals out of Sejal’s hair one by one. Yohan touches her neck very softly and Sejal gets a little shy.

Now the breaking news is that Sejal will bring the family together for the puja, looking at her for this effort, all the family members shall appreciate her. On the other hand, Sejal and Yohan get to know about a terrorist deal, they will follow the tempo and reach the place, where there shall be firing and from the Abhishek will save them and he would receive a bravery award for his courage and saving Sejal and Yohan.

