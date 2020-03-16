Exclusive! Shraddha Arya and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia approached for a dance reality show – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa next season?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer. They perform, and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes, they get eliminated from the show.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last was telecast in 2016 – 2017, and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap it owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

As per sources, now we have recently heard that Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta, and Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit kaur Ahluwalia aka Meher are reportedly approached for the dancing reality show.

They would be very strong contestants due to their claim to fame and supposedly they are good dancers as well.

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August.

