Exclusive! Thapki Pyaar Ki’s Smita Singh to enter Main Hoon Aprajita!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:21
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

The show premiered on 27th September and it is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.

ALSO READ:  Varun Kasturia: When Manav sir watched my first scene, he appreciated my work

Shweta Tiwari is one of the top actresses in the TV industry and is known for her iconic roles, she returned to TV fiction with the show Main Hoon Aparajita

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the show.

As per sources, Actor Smita Singh of Thapki Pyaar Ki fame will enter the show Main Hoon Aprajita.

Smita has also been seen in shows like Hitler Didi, Kksumm, Carry On Alia, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki.

With the show, Shweta and Manav Gohil are back in full-fledged roles after a long gap and it is simply a delight for the fans to watch them together on the small screen for the first time. The show has already gained a lot of attention and love from the audience.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Fareen Shaikh to enter Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita

