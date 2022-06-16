EXCLUSIVE! 'There is so much to play with the character; I would have been a fool if I didn't take this opportunity' Aditi Bhagat on entering Spy Bahu as Drishti

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

The show is about to showcase some major drama in its upcoming track. We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show, 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu. We earlier revealed that Aditi Bhagat has replaced her as Drishti in the show.

We rang the gorgeous Aditi to know about her excitement about bagging the show, what can we expect from Drishti and more. Check out what the actress had to reveal:

What made you agree for this character as already Sayli was a part of it?

Sayli was doing great and I am actually happy when she was offered the new show. When I was offered the character, firstly the character was handicapped and she is really connected with Yohan and all these things actually intrigued me alot. I could play around with the character, I would have been a fool if I didn't take this opportunity.

Pairing opposite Waseem, are you working on the chemistry?

On-screen, the chemistry which we are showing is quite subtle and nice, even off-screen Waseem and I share a great bond so it helps me. I am pretty new to the entire cast, still learning things but it is going really well till now.

We have already seen you gelling around with the cast, how has the bond been?

The team is so welcoming, it genuinely didn't feel like I am new member there. Here everyone has been so warm, it is actually fun shooting with all of them.

What can we expect from the new Drishti?

I hope I don't disappoint them, I am not going to copy paste it. I shall unveil my shade too so that I can justify Drishti and bring more delight and connect with the audience. I want to justify it and act, hopefully audience would love me.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar