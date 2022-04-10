Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Raj Singh Arora talks about his thoughts on Bigg Boss and says, “I have been offered Bigg Boss many times and every time I have said no”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The show always brings in a lineup of very interesting contestants, and each year before the show starts there are always speculations, and we actually have an exclusive confirmation from an actor of when they were offered Bigg Boss.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with actor Raj Singh Arora at the Indian Telly Streaming Awards and asked him about his thoughts on Bigg Boss.

Raj Singh Arora started his career as a VJ and started making music videos. He made his acting debut in the TV serial Remix on STAR One. He is best known for the character Yuvraj Dev, also known as Yuvi, in the STAR One show Remix. He later starred as Ashu in the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, as Rattu in Four, and also appeared in an episode of Ek Thhi Naayka on Life OK. He portrayed the character of Mihir Arora in StarPlus's popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

When asked if he would ever want to do Bigg Boss, he exclusively told TellyChakkar, “I have been offered Bigg Boss many times and every time I have said no. I fear that i have turned them down so much that they will stop asking me only. It is an interesting prospect but I don’t think I am ready yet.”

Well, Raj would be a great addition to the Bigg Boss house. Raj who rose to fame with the show Remix has an ardent fan following. Fans really want to see the Remix gang back together.

