Exclusive! Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya to go for time leap soon?

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character. The current track is about Aliya’s evil move against Ranbir.

Earlier, Ranbir discovers Rhea-Aliya’s dark secret and vows to not spare them at any cost as he is hell bent to save Mihika.

Meanwhile, Aliya takes Mihika to another location and Ranbir is left to fight off the goons. He later comes to know Mihika’s actual location.

Things get dramatic when Aliya plans to finish off Mihika before Ranbir finds her.

Later we get to see how Aliya tortures Mihika so she does not disclose anything about her or Rhea.

Now we are here with the latest update about the show.

As we know that Ranbir is not going to stay calm in finding the entire truth and exposing Rhea and Aliya, things will soon take a turn for something big.

According to sources, the show is soon going for a time leap. Surely this means that there’s going to be something major awaiting after the leap.

Will Rhea and Aliya be exposed?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.