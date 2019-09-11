Faisal Khan’s father goes bald to support his son

MUMBAI: Faizal Khan has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry by showcasing his stunning dancing skills. He has been part of several dance reality shows as well as soaps. His latest dance reality show was Nach Baliye 9. He and his baliye Muskaan Kataria had been winning the hearts of viewers by their performance, but unfortunately, they had to leave the show as Faisal got injured. He suffered an injury while he was shooting for the last few episodes of his fiction serial Chandragupt Maurya. He fell down from a horse and ended up suffering a leg injury. He underwent surgery and has been asked to take rest for six-eight weeks.



The actor went bald owing to personal reasons. He recently shared a picture of himself and wrote, “I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a Survivor, I am a Warrior.” Now, the dancer-actor has shared a picture which shows his father sporting a bald look too. Faisal wrote, “My father has supported me throughout my life and with all my decisions and here he is giving me company for this brave look @nazeerkhan14 @zeenathkhan16 (p.s. it looks like we came out of Bajirao Mastani movie lol)”



Take a look below: