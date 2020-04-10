Farah Khan fulfills Neha Kakkar’s dream

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more.

Neha recently grabbed the headlines as there were rumours of her tying knot with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been doing rounds.

Farah Khan is a renowned choreographer, and she used to host a show called Backbenchers.

Now in one of the episodes Neha Kakkar had been a part along with Jassi Gill, and Farah at the end had announced that Neha is the winner and finally, she has become a graduate.

Neha was overwhelmed with the gesture as she said that she doesn’t know what it feels to be a graduate as she has only studied till 10th standard and this is like a dream come true moment.

Farah also gives her certain instructions to what to do and what she needs to do and the singer promises to follow her instructions.

Today, Neha’s every song is a chartbuster hit and is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com