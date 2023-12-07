GOSSIP! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum fame Mohit Duseja and Shiv Shakti actress Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends?

There are several reports surfacing on social media that Mohit and Vaidehi are more than just friends.
Vaidehi Nair are more than just friends

ALSO READ: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Brave! Surili takes a big step to save Shivendra’s life

Wondering whom are we talking about? Let us tell you!

We are talking about actors Mohit Duseja and Vaidehi Nair.

Mohit is currently seen in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum where he is playing the role of Samvendra aka Sam in the show.

Meanwhile, Vaidehi is seen in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tandav Tyaag.

The actress is seen as Rohini in the show.

Well, there are rumours that the duo is apparently more than just friends.

Mohit and Vaidehi are enjoying each other's company.

Both of them keep dropping mushy comments on social media.

The duo also keeps sharing reels together on social media which has grabbed all the attention.

We tried to reach Mohit but he was unavailable for the comment.

Well, if the rumors are true, Telly world will get another cute couple.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Swastik Production’s Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum on Sony TV to go off-air?

Mohit Duseja Sony TV Colors tv shiv shakti tap tandav tyaag Vaidehi Nair
