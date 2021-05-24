I learnt the art of narrating a story from Mahesh Pandey: Creative Director Rohit Mukherjee

MUMBAI: The television fraternity is a small world to live in where there is competition as well.

A lot of actors and other professionals who work in the field come to the city of dreams to fulfil their aspirations of working in the field of entertainment and one such personality is Creative Director Rohit Mukherjee.

Rohit shared his experience and the journey in his career. Take a look at what he had to share…

Rohit, please share your experience working in the television industry.

I had a liking towards writing and that is why I came to Mumbai. When I came here I realised that the race is too challenging. You have to have your own set of friends and social life. Unlike other industries, I realised that nothing works on contracts and it is more verbal conversations. I started working with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where I got to know about direction and about the profile of a Creative Director. There on, I worked on Masakali which was a Star Bharat show. Post which, I did CID buy Fireworks Productions and that is where I got to know what actually is the work of the Creative. In CID, every episode had a new setup. CID has actually help me gain experience which are used for many other shows. I also worked on Shakti and Dehleez as the Creative Head. The recent one was Kartik Purnima which did not work out too well due to the lockdown. However, I feel Kartik Purnima was one of the best setups that I had. I am now working on an upcoming show on Azad TV.

You are working in association with Mahesh Pandey for the new show for Azad TV I believe. How has your experience been working with him?

Mahesh Pandey is an amazing person and a writer and from him I learnt how to narrate a story. He is an amazing personality to work with as you get to learn a lot. Our industry is all about learning and be it on the personal front or professional front one can learn a lot from a person like Mahesh Pandey.

How do you deal with actor tantrums?

I won’t call it tantrums. I feel tantrums is a very negative word. The day I start thinking that it is a tantrum I will start facing problems. I would say that it is a habit. I would say that it is our responsibility to make them feel comfortable. One should be like water and adapt to all situations and people. For example is hair and makeup. If they feel that they are looking good they will be able to perform better however, if they are not and they feel that way it will affect the performance. I try to balance the team so that we all are on the same page and the product we are trying to deliver comes out perfect.

Which actors would you like to work with in the future?

I would like to work with a lot of actors like Meghna Malik, Poulomi Das, Sudesh Berry, Ayub Khan, Manish Khanna and other actors in the likes of Kamya Punjabi and Kavita Ghai again because I love their screen presence and the room they create for the character.

With the boom of the OTT medium, how do you see television and OTT and how are both different in your view?

I would absolutely love to explore the OTT medium. On television, we focus on the takes whereas, on the OTT, it is a balance of everything which we at times are unable to implement on television because of the lack of time and the telecast schedule. At times, one needs to have a good exposure if they want to get into films. It has given a very nice platform to all the deserving people so yes, I would like to focus on the OTT from the next project I work on.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself as a Creative Producer in the next five years where I have a few projects which I would like to pitch to a few better platforms.

