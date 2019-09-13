I never intend to be a part of the rat race: Rajeev Khandelwal

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has recently appeared in the web series "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", says he chooses his acting assignments wisely so that he can live a good life beyond his career.

"I never intended to be part of the rat race because I do not look at life only around my acting career. From my childhood I have many dreams -- of travelling, doing different things, exploring, driving, and much more. If I devote myself only to acting and if my life's goal would be only to remain visible with whatever acting assignment comes my way, my vision would become narrow," Rajeev told IANS.

Starting his career in 1998 with the show "Banphool", Rajeev managed to create his niche with roles on shows such as "Kahiin To Hoga" and "Left Right Left", besides game shows such as "Deal Ya No Deal", "Juzzbaatt" and "Sacch Ka Saamna".

While his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Aamir' brought him critical acclaims, the actor finds the webspace interesting. His digital outings "Haq Se" and "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala".

In the latest series, that is streaming on the OTT platforms ZEE5 and Alt Balaji, he plays a chef and is paired with Divyanka Tripathi Dhaiya.

Sharing his thoughts behind choosing scripts, Rajeev said: "Initially I look for a connect with the story. I want to look at my career and feel satisfied with the kind of films or stories that I am part of. ‘Aamir' was one such film for me."