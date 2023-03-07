Really! From Ankita Lokhande to Karishma Tanna Tv actors who were unemployed after their film debuts

There are also times when actors from Tv got their lucky break in films but ended up not getting any more work.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 07:15
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Actors sometimes find it hard to get work despite having given their very best in their previous projects. Call it luck or simply not being in the right place at the right time. There are also times when actors from Tv got their lucky break in films but ended up not getting any more work. 

Today let’s take a look at actors who made their debut in the film industry but later remained unemployed for a very long time.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita during an interview mentioned that working in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika nearly destroyed her career. She found it extremely hard to get a good role in films as she didn’t have a godfather like many.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna reportedly went into depression after working in Sanju as she could not find any more work in Hindi Films. She said in an interview that she called up people to ask them if they saw the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and liked her performance in it, so that people would give her more roles.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif made her Hindi film debut in 2009 with the film Aloo Chaat. Her career, despite looking promising, she didn’t get any meaty role thereafter.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay was a well known face in Television and like many, tried his luck with films. He made his debut in the 2014 film Hate Story 2. However he didn’t have a great run in films and made a u-turn and came back on TV.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh was a huge name on TV with shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Qubool Hai 2.0, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more. He made his film debut in 2008 with Bhram but didn’t get great roles thereafter. Currently he has no film roles and is enjoying his new phase of being a father.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal was a popular face on Tv till he aspired for a similar popularity in films as well. However that didn’t happen and his career didn’t go too far.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is the king of comedy and Television however his career in films is still to take off properly.

