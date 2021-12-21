I want to play characters like Padmavati and Jodha Bai: Vidisha Srivastava

MUMBAI: Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who played Roshni in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Devi Parvati in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram and currently impressing masses with character of Shivubai, step mother of Kashibai in Zee TV’s historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

This happens to be Vidisha’s first historical show, hence we asked the actress how easy or difficult it is to play the character. She shared, “Well, it’s not easy to play such roles, however it was my dream to play a historical character like Padmavati or Jodha Bai. Hence, when I was approached for the show, there was no reason to say a no to the show. I had to understand the body language and dialect properly.”

When asked what is the most tedious part about playing such roles, she replied, “Well, it has to be a costume. I wear a nauvari saree and it requires time to drape it properly. After getting into the look, I don’t go to the washroom unless it's unbearable to hold. Also, I have short hair and I have to wear a khopa hairstyle which is the most difficult part of my look. It is so heavy that I can’t rest my head properly throughout the day. Also, Shivubai is loaded with jewellery while in my actual life I wear zero jewellery. But, at the end I enjoy it and do something which I always craved for.”

Talking about the response she has received from the viewers, she said, “People are appreciating the efforts and liking the show. It has been a beautiful journey till now. I got to learn a lot of things and I am happy that I am getting a chance to explore as an actor. I have worked in films, daily soaps and also done mythological shows, however this is my first historical show and I am very happy that I got a chance to play such a strong character.”

Keep up the good work Vidisha!

