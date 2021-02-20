Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani AKA Aditya sleeps only 3 hours a day; Here's why!

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another gossip from the world of entertainment. Each day our diligent scribes fish out the latest and crispiest stories for our avid readers.

We have been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming TV shows, web series, and movies. Earlier in the day, we broke the news of Amit Behl joining Star Bharat’s next tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai. READHERE: Amit Behl joins Star Bharat’s next tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai

We recently told you that Imlie's main lead actor Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to feature in a Marathi movie opposite Mrinmayee Godbole. READ HERE: Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani bags a film!

Gashmeer Mahajani who is currently winning hearts on Star Plus with his super-hit show Imlie never fails to surprise us with his stellar acting chops.

The actor became an overnight sensation in the Hindi television industry as he made his daily soap debut with Imlie, he is already an established name in the Marathi entertainment industry.

The actor is seen portraying the role of a journalist, Aditya Kumar Tripathi and since the character backdrop is set up in Delhi, Gashmeer had to pull out all the stops to perfect his on-screen avatar. The talented actor believes in working on himself and not seeking inspiration from another as it tends to limit one’s performance. Gashmeer also reportedly worked on perfecting the dialect required for his character. All of this has helped him shape Aditya as a character in the show.

Now if sources are to be believed, Gashmeer approximately sleeps for just 3 hours a day and the reason behind will shock you!

Gashmeer who is passionate about his craft and believes in pursuing it to the fullest just sleeps 3 hours a day so that he can give time to his work commitments.

Reportedly, during the day the actor works on his Star Plus show Imlie where he stars opposite Sumbul Touqueer and during the nights he is busy shooting for his upcoming Marathi film.

As he wakes up, he gets into the skin of his character of Aditya Tripathi, a journalist and during the night he juggles with the character of the Marathi film character he is essaying.

Gashmeer, who is an award-winning Marathi actor makes sure to stick to his acting roots of the regional cinema and thus makes sure to take up interesting Marathi projects.

'Acting is not an Easy Job', Gashmeer's dedication and determination towards his craft make us believe in the proverb. It takes lots of energy and love towards your subject to give your 100% to your job when you lack basic human sleeping tendencies in your lifestyle.

The actor's dedication inspires us as much as it shocks us!

What are your thoughts on this insight from Gashmeer's life?

Hit the comment sections and tell us

Also read: Gashmeer Mahajani loves THIS about his new show Imlie