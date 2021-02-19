Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani bags a film!

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another update from the world of entertainment. Each day our diligent scribes fish out the latest and crispiest stories for our avid readers.

We have been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming TV shows, web series, and movies. Earlier in the day, we broke the news of Amit Behl joining Star Bharat’s next tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai. READHERE:Amit Behl joins Star Bharat’s next tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai

Now, according to our sources, a Marathi Feature Film with an entertaining concept will be coming to the theatres near you soon!

Gashmeer Mahajani who is currently winning hearts on Star Plus with his super-hit show Imlie is coming up with another release soon.

The actor became an overnight sensation in the Hindi television industry as he made his daily soap debut with Imlie.

We have a brilliant news for the die-hard fans of the actor which will give them yet another reason to rejoice.

Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen in an upcoming Marathi film along with the gorgeous Mrinmayee Godbole.

The movie is titled Lagnacha License and is under the banner of Shree Kripa Productions.

Lagnacha License will be a romantic drama and will showcase an out of the box content. The movie will be directed by Mayur Shinde.

Before Imlie Gashmeer made his mark in Marathi television and cinema. Mahajani began his film career with the 2010 romantic thriller Muskurake Dekh Zara. He then took a break from the industry and immersed himself in theatre, acting at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai for four years. He also directed Marathi plays.

Mrinmayee Godbole is a well-known Marathi actress. She is most appreciated for her role in the Marathi film Chi Va Chi Sau Ka directed by Paresh Mokashi.

Well, it would be a delight to see Gashmeer Mahajani gracing the big screen once again.

Are you excited about Gashmeer's upcoming film?

Comment and tell us

Stay tuned to this space for more updates