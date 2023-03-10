Interesting! New-mom Disha Parmar on her plans of getting back to work post having baby girl, “I don’t want to take a long break”

She was last seen as Priya Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha got married to singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 20th September and the couple are over the moon.
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Disha is one of the most stunning actresses of the TV industry. She started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa. She was last seen as Priya Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha got married to singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 20th September and the couple are over the moon.

Speaking of shooting during her pregnancy, Disha said, “When there was the second season of the show, the cast was changed and at that time I was three months pregnant. Got a break.” She added, “After the show ended, I got time to relax again in my last few months. Therefore, it was easy to work during pregnancy.”

On plans of returning back to work, Disha revealed, “‘I am not thinking about it at the moment, but I do not want to take a long break. I would like to recover within a year, get back into shape and return to work’ I am not thinking about it right now. Let’s see how things turn out.”

Speaking of her relationship with hubby Rahul, Disha added, “The best thing is that everything has been good in our relationship, from falling in love to getting married and now having a baby, it is God’s blessing for us. It’s a gift.”

Currently, Disha and Rahul are enjoying parenthood to the fullest caring for their newborn daughter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanNewsHub

About Author

