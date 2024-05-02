Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on the motivation that keeps him dedicated to the character even after several years. In an interview, he highlights the excitement derived from exploring new storylines every day as a source of motivation.

Despite the potential monotony associated with portraying the same character, Gour expresses his enthusiasm for the daily challenges and discoveries the show brings. He states, "The motivation lies in discovering what every new story unfolds each day and what we get to do today."

When asked about his connection to the character, Gour reveals a strong affinity, drawing from his experience in comedy plays during his time at the National School of Drama. He feels comfortable with characters like Tiwari Ji, resonating with their hearty and genuine vibe, prevalent in the Uttar Pradesh region.

Also Read: Interesting! Rohitashv Gour's Surprise Dunki Journey: From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to Sharing Screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Highlighting the seriousness required in approaching comedy, Gour emphasizes, "If you don’t approach it seriously, it can become quite challenging because making people laugh is no easy task." He credits the minimal interference from producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, coupled with the freedom provided by the channel, for fostering a conducive working environment.

Reflecting on his best scene or sequence in the show, Gour mentions a recent portrayal of a disciple of a wrestler, Bhulwa Phelwaan, in an ad shoot for Vibhuti Ji’s dry fruits business. The scene resonated well with the audience and stands out as a memorable moment in his career.

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, and Neha Pendse in key roles.

Also Read: For Rohitashv Gour, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has been a learning experience

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18



