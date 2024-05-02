Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business

Rohitashv Gour, who portrays Tiwari Ji in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, shares insights into his motivation, the daily excitement of exploring new storylines, and the seriousness required in approaching comedy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 01:15
Rohitashv

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on the motivation that keeps him dedicated to the character even after several years. In an interview, he highlights the excitement derived from exploring new storylines every day as a source of motivation.

Despite the potential monotony associated with portraying the same character, Gour expresses his enthusiasm for the daily challenges and discoveries the show brings. He states, "The motivation lies in discovering what every new story unfolds each day and what we get to do today."

When asked about his connection to the character, Gour reveals a strong affinity, drawing from his experience in comedy plays during his time at the National School of Drama. He feels comfortable with characters like Tiwari Ji, resonating with their hearty and genuine vibe, prevalent in the Uttar Pradesh region.

Also Read: Interesting! Rohitashv Gour's Surprise Dunki Journey: From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to Sharing Screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Highlighting the seriousness required in approaching comedy, Gour emphasizes, "If you don’t approach it seriously, it can become quite challenging because making people laugh is no easy task." He credits the minimal interference from producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, coupled with the freedom provided by the channel, for fostering a conducive working environment.

Reflecting on his best scene or sequence in the show, Gour mentions a recent portrayal of a disciple of a wrestler, Bhulwa Phelwaan, in an ad shoot for Vibhuti Ji’s dry fruits business. The scene resonated well with the audience and stands out as a memorable moment in his career.

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, and Neha Pendse in key roles.

Also Read: For Rohitashv Gour, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has been a learning experience

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18

    
 

Rohitashv Gour Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Tiwari ji comedy Serious Business motivation Storylines TV show Sanjay Kohli Binaiferr Kohli &TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 01:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't...
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
MUMBAI: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the public last...
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various...
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
MUMBAI: Former Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently discussed their split. She said it's never easy to...
Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business
MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on...
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen Immersed in Aarya's Emotions: "I Feel Aarya's Pain as It's My Own"
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated 'Aarya Antim Vaar' draws near, Sushmita Sen, the lead actress of the International...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mayuresh Kshetramade
Incredible! Ramayan Star Mayuresh Kshetramade’s transitioned from acting to building a Rs 4,000 Crore company; Read on to know more!
Ritesh
Shark Tank India 3: Really! Shark Ritesh Agarwal thinks THESE two Hindi films actors would be perfect as sharks on the show
Suniel Shetty
Dance Deewane: Really! Suniel Shetty spills the beans on being the judge of the show, reveals THIS person encouraged to take it up
Arjit
Interesting! Arjit Taneja Reveals His Ideal Relationship Vision Inspired by 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
Mannara
Must read! Mannara Chopra reveals how Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have forgotten her after the show ended, read on
Gautami
Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor