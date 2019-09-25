News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi plays a prank with Rohit; asks him to wear colourful clothes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for a new drama and twist. 

Sonakshi and Rohit's life seems to take a new turn.

Earlier, it was shown that Rohit confesses his love for Sonakshi and they both are united. Sonakshi asks Rohit to take things forward. 

Sonakshi asks Rohit to come and ask for her hand from her mother Suman.

Sonakshi plans a prank with Rohit.

Sonakshi asks Rohit to wear colorful clothes when he comes to visit her mom. She also asks him to keep saying ‘jai mata di’ to Suman. 

Sonakshi also tells Rohit to behave properly and tell some story as Suman likes it. 

Rohit is all nervous and is ready to do anything to impress Suman. He agrees to does everything Sonakshi tells him to do.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and her brother burst out in laughter.

This light fun indeed added to the tense drama that will rock Sonakshi and Rohit’s life. 

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, Drama, Twist, Sonakshi, Rohit, Suman, Dipika Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days