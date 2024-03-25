Karan Patel criticizes Bigg Boss as a 'Dirty, Disrespectful Show'; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss viewers are aware, Karan Patel was one of Salman Khan's most devoted viewers. He would post observations on the events on social media as well. However, it appears that Karan Patel is no longer interested in Salman Khan's show.

He claimed in an interview that Bigg Boss had turned into a filthy, rude show and blamed the producers for it. According to Karan Patel, the show's standards have declined significantly. It is too demeaning to even be connected to it, he remarked.

According to him, the Bigg Boss production crew is classifying influencers and TikTokers in the same category as TV actors. "So where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities has come down to? Earlier you had only strictly actors," he told the popular news portal.

He claimed that after regular people started taking part in addition to TV celebrities, the format became diluted. According to Karan Patel, even the standard of living has decreased among commoners. He stated, "Then you started combining everything together. It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with." His remarks have elicited a wide range of responses.

Karan Patel's comments on this have drawn criticism from some who believe he is being arrogant, but others disagree, arguing that his points are not obviously false. They believe that celebrities and victors are no longer held to the same high standards.

It was reported that the Bigg Boss makers sought Karan Patel almost yearly. To the dismay of many fans, it appears that he may never appear on the show.

