Kareena Kapoor and Saroj Khan dance on Madhuri Dixit’s song in Dance India Dance 7

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The contestants have been winning hearts by showcasing their amazing dancing skills. Also, many Bollywood personalities grace the stage and now ace choreographer Saroj Khan will be seen on the show.



In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Saroj Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have worked together in the past, dance to the famous song- Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar from the film 1990 film Sailaab. In the video, Saroj Khan and Kareena are killing it with their expressions and looking at these two, we wish to see Saroj Khan choreograph Kareena Kapoor in a song. During the episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan was in for a surprise as the makers of DID surprised Bebo as they celebrated her birthday in advance on the sets of the show. From cutting a two-tier chocolate cake to singing and dancing, Bebo’s pre-birthday celebrations were too good to be missed. Also, a picture of Bebo feeding a slice of cake to Saroj Khan has also gone viral on social media.



