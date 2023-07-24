Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty talks about time management between movies and reality shows; reveals who he scolded the most on the show

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful mass directors of the Indian Film Industry.

He is considered one of the A-list directors and all the actors and actresses would love to work with him.

He has given consecutive blockbusters movies like Singham, Simba, Golmaal Series, All The Best etc.

The ace director turned host for the most adventurous stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

The show initially was hosted by Akshay Kumar and for one season each Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor had hosted.

But once Rohit Shetty took over the show he is considered one of the best hosts for the show and he made the show a brand.

Today, the show is considered one of the number one shows on television and Rohit Shetty brings life to the show, and the audience cannot imagine anyone except for him to host the show.

The new season has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and is enjoying the season.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Whoa! Rohit Shetty finally leaves for South Africa to shoot for the upcoming season

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit Shetty and asked him how he would be calm this season and how he managed his time shooting between movies and television.

This season, I believe that not many of the contestants got scolded and you were very calm.

Yes, this time I didn’t get angry much. A few contestants had to face my anger, and Archana was the one contestant who had to face my scolding a couple of times. Nyra, Shiv, Arjiti and Dio have also been scolded.

Which process do you like the most to work on, television or movies?

I love to work, as in both processes there are not many differences. When you are doing a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi the hard work is the same as how you are shooting a movie as the show format is such, a new city with such a large crew. When you come on set, you will have a chopper and so many crew members no one can say if it’s a television set or a movie set. The show is quite popular abroad.

The same thing happens on the set of the movie. The process in a way is a big difference, being a director is different and hosting is different but in both what is common is hard work.

Who do you think among the contestants has surprised you? Who did you think couldn't do a stunt and they surprised you?

I didn’t know any of the contestants, I knew Rohit a bit and none of the contestants I had worked before with or I knew them before or even did a television show with them. With Shiv and Archana I had done an episode of Bigg Boss. so I had met them then. Almost all the contestants, as many as six–seven, surprised me this season when they did all the stunts.

Shiv and Archana had a huge fight and you were the one who patched them up and sorted things out?

These things happen when the audience will see they will also enjoy it.

How do you manage the time between movies and shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

It's very difficult but when the journey is over then I feel that I have pulled it out it’s difficult as from a movie shoot I am going into a TV shoot and for 50 days you are not available with your team you are working with another family, then when you get back to the movie sets the serial is launched on TV, and then once again you come back on the sets of Khatron, when the finale is been shot, so we have switch on and switch off which is difficult and we need to manage time and I happy that I have work and such a big show and the audience love it I feel blessed and lucky.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit Shetty is one of the best hosts for the show and he has given brand value to the show and made it a number-one show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins