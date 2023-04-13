Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Shashank Vyas to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Shashank Vyas has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 20:24
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Shashank Vyas has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

This is not the first time that the actor has been offered the show. He was offered before, but things couldn’t work out and hence, he couldn’t be part of the previous seasons.

