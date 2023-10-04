Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Check out the list of celebrities who declined or opted out of the upcoming season

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be beginning soon, and the makers of the show have already approached actors for the same. Today, we bring you the actors who declined or opted out of the show.
Check out the list of celebrities who declined and opted from the upcoming season

MUMBAI :  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be beginning soon and makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the show.

There have been few actors who were offered the show, but they declined it or opted out for some or the other reasons.

Today, we bring you the list of actors who declined or opted out of the upcoming season.

Check out the list below :

 
1Priyanka Choudhary

Priyanka has been grabbing the headlines post her stint in the Bigg Boss house. She was one of the most loved players of the show. The actress opted out of Khatron Ke Khiladi with reasons best known to her. Fans are disappointed as they were excited to watch her on the show.

 
2) Asim Riaz

Asim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television and he has a crazy fan following.  He was offered this season of the show, but he declined it, owing to payment issues.


3) Umar Riaz

 Umar is a known personality in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stunt in the Bigg Boss Season 15 house. He declined the offer of the reality show as he didn’t want to be part of it.


4) Shalin Bhanot


Shalin won the audience’s heart on Bigg Boss Season 16. Rohit Shetty had visited the house, where he made the contestants do the stunts. Shalin won and the director offered him the show. But, the actor declined as he was afraid of the stunts, and didn’t want to be part of the show.
5) MC stan

Mc Stan, who grabbed the headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16, was offered to be a part of the reality show, but he declined as he didn’t want to do another reality show.


6) Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul made headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house and was offered the reality show, but reports suggest that she declined for the reasons best known to her.

Well, the show is all set to go on air next month and the celebrities would reach the location in the last week of May.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

