Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill to be seen together on THIS show

Elvish and Shehnaaz are two big names in the entertainment business and they have a massive fan following. Now, finally the two will be seen together on a talk show and fans are super excited.
EVLISH

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

She recently debuted in the movies with " Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan"  and soon, she would be seen in the movie "Thank You For Coming". 

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history, as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

Today, he is in great demand and is having a lot of offers coming up for a lot of projects.         

The audience would love to watch Elvish and Shehnaaz together in a project and soon, their wish is going to come true! 

Elvish will be coming on Shehnaaz's show "Desi Vibes", where he will be talking about his life, experiences and the kind of work he is doing.

Well, the fans are excited to watch these two together as the fan following is fanatic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

