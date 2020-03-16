Kya Baat Hain! This is how Ankita Patel, Mahhi Vij, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant, and many more telly-town mothers spend quality time with their angels

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from telly town.

Well, read on to know how Ankita Bhargava Patel, Mahhi Vij, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant, and Charu Asopa spending quality time with their kids.

These actresses have taken to their social media accounts and shared glimpses of the same.

Indeed, their posts have garnered a lot of attention and have given news moms major motherhood goals.

Have a look!

 

 

We saw that Mahhi is trying to teach a nursery rhyme to Tara, whereas Charu is trying to teach Ziana to swim. The other telly-town ladies are enjoying their time with their angels.

Aren’t the glimpses adorable?

Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
    
    

