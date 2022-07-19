MAJOR DHAMAKA! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey's first meeting in StarPlus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is surely a flood of emotions

Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is all set to go on air on 8th August, Mukta Dhond discovered a new face as the lead opposite Rajveer Singh. Her name is Celesti Bairagey, and she is an Assam-based influencer, the actress has been in numerous regional films and music videos, and she is quite famous on social media.

Also read: Breaking: Rajveer Singh in talks to play the lead role in Dangal TV’s next

The show is under the banner of Bits and Bots Media, the promo of the show gives us the perfect vibe of the mountains and Kedarnath. The story is set in the times of the floods and how Rajjo meets her perfect match while she gets saved by him. 

The first few episodes of the show will reveal Rajjo and her soulmate's first meeting (Rajveer Singh), she will be drowning in the sea of floods while Rajveer will jump down and save her like a hero. This is surely going to be one of the coolest entries that the show would ever witness. As we all know Rajjo and her mother are fisherwomen and Rajjo is quite ambitious about her career as an athlete. 

Are you all excited to see how the show shall turn out? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! There shouldn't be any issues on being a father on screen, Rajveer Singh on portraying the role of a father in Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua

Latest Video