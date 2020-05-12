Meet the person who discovered comedian Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is synonym to comedy and there's no doubt in it. The ace star has come a long way in his career and today, he is one of the top-rated comedians of the small screen.

Sunil started off with small roles in films and he did his first appearance in Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

That's when popular comedian Jaspal Bhatti discovered him and then Sunil went on to make several appearances in many shows.

Also read: BB13 Finale highlights: Sunil Grover trolls Asim, Madhurima, Mahira; Salman's electrifying performance

Jaspal Bhatti was a well-known atirist and is known for his impeccable comic skills too. The ace actor is no more with us but he definitely made Sunil's career by showing him the right path.

Sunil is one of the prominent personalities of the small screen as well as Bollywood. The actor rose to fame for his comic character Gutti and then as Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Grover has also appeared in movies like Gabbar Is Back, Bharat among others.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Sunil Grover shares a frame with Katy Perry but there's a twist

CREDITS: TIMES NOW