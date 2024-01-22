MUST READ: Check out the TV celebrities who played Lord Ram and Sita on television!

MUMBAI : After a history of almost 500 years, the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is taking place in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony was performed as the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated.

A lot of Bollywood and television celebrities are headed to Ayodhya to mark their presence at the auspicious occasion. There are more than 11,000 guests who have been invited to be apart of this occasion today (January 22, 2024).

As it is a very auspicious day and the world has gathered to celebrate the rejoicing of the huge moment, today, let us take a look at the actors who have played the role of Ram and Sita over the years.

Arun Govil and Dipika Chiklia played Ram and Sita in Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar

Nitish Bharadwaj and Smriti Irani played the iconic and spiritual pair in the epic saga by BR Chopra

Himanshu Soni and Neha Sargam as Lord Ram and Sita in Ramayan: Jeevan Ka Aadhar

Midrakshi Mundle and Ashish Sharma in Siya Ke Ram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee in Ramayan (2008)

Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal in Shrimad Ramayan

Who do you think played the role of Ram and Sita the best? Let us know in the comment section below!

