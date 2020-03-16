MUST READ: Checkout Shivangi Joshi’s most popular REELS on social media!

She is known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the titular role of Naira Goenka. Shivangi was paired opposite Mohsin Khan in the show who played Kartik's role. The pretty diva has been a part of several hit shows in her long career span.
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

(Also Read:SURPRISING! Mohsin Khan was not a part of Shivangi Joshi's birthday celebration, fans notice his ABSENCE)

Shivangi was last seen in Voot app's Balika Vadhu 2. The actress played the lead role of Anandi in the show.  Shivangi is pretty active on social media and she keeps entertaining her fans through various posts of herself.

Along with this, Shiavngi also keeps making reels on most of the trending things on Instagram. Here is a glimpse of some of her videos:

#golmaal #trending

#yourbridgertonname #trendingreels

Paani puri (gol gappe) is my favourite street food. What’s yours?

#pasoori

#WhistleBaja2.0 #Heropanti2

For the uninitiated, today, Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest under 30 actresses.

(Also Read:OMG! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she admires Divyanka Tripathi as a Khatron Ke Khiladi participant)

On the acting front, Shivangi rose to fame with her portrayal of Poonam in the television show Begusarai. The show aired in 2015 and went on for 2 seasons. Apart from this, the actress is also known for her role of Naira Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from this, she also is rumoured to become one of the highest-paid contestants on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. It is noted that the actress will be paid a whopping amount of about Rs 10-15 lakh per episode.

