Must Read! Before Dipika Kakar, check out these television actresses who had premature delivery

MUMBAI : Our television industry has seen many amazing couples who have been enjoying their marital bliss for several years.

A lot of actors and actresses have embraced parenthood and shared this amazing news with their fans in the most creative ways.

Well, actresses have always been vocal about their pregnancy journeys which is nothing but inspiring to all the women out there.

However, many actresses have faced a lot of difficulties and complications during this phase and openly spoke about it.

Recently, popular TV actress Dipika Kakar who was expecting her first child with husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim has delivered a baby boy.

Dipika had spoken about her pregnancy throughout the months.

The actress delivered her baby a month earlier before the due. Shoaib had mentioned in his Instagram story that it was a premature delivery. But what's more important is that the actress and the baby are doing fine.

So before Dipika, let's take a look at actresses who had premature delivery:

1. Mahhi Vij

The actress embraced motherhood through IVF after several years of her marriage. Mahhi delivered a baby girl in 2019 but it was before her due n her daughter was kept in ICU.

2. Debina Bonnerjee

The bong beauty is on cloud nine and her pregnancy was the talk of the town. Debina has been vocal about each and every details about her pregnancy. The actress also had a premature delivery of her second baby but now all is well.

3. Neha Marda

Neha embraced motherhood after almost a decade of her marriage. The actress delivered a baby girl just a few months back but it was a premature delivery.

4. Sangita Ghosh

The seasoned actress also had a premature delivery at 7 months. Sangita never spoke about it openly and only decided to talk at the right time about it. The actress has named her daughter Devi.

Apart from these actresses, many Hindi film actresses like Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, among others had premature babies.

