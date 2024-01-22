Must read! Gurmeet Chaudhary REVEALS his spiritual connection with Lord Ram; Says ‘Some things should not be talked…’

MUMBAI : TV actor Gurmeet Singh, who played Lord Ram in the 2008 mythological show, expressed his satisfaction with the type of celebrations he is witnessing close to him, while the entire country is abuzz with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Gurmeet shared about his unique bond with Ram.

Gurmeet Choudhary's relationship with Lord Ram extends beyond his on-screen character; he was born in the village of Jairampur, his wife-actor Debina Bonnerjee's mother's name is Shabri and his on-screen father's name is Sitaram.

The actor claimed that he is getting ready for the Ram Mandir inauguration just like the rest of the nation in a recent interview. He said, "I go for physical training at 4.30 am daily. On the way. I see so many posters of Ram ji. I think this is the kind of celebration that must have happened when he returned to Ayodhya back in time. Aisi hi vibe rahi hogi. Jab main ghar se nikalta hoon aaj kal, log good morning ki jagah Ram Ram bolte hain (When I go out these days, people say Ram Ram instead of good morning)."

Two years ago, Gurmeet paid a visit to the Ram Mandir construction site and contributed as well. When asked the same question, he declined to say how much and instead said, “Some things should not be talked about as a lot of belief is attached. I feel lucky that I got to do that and also play Ram in the show when I was just 24."

Gurmeet Choudhary also talked about his intention to take Debina to Ayodhya. He said that they would pay a visit within a week, as soon as they had the time. When Gurmeet and Debina last went to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, they prayed for their two children, according to Gurmeet.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary tied the knot on February 15, 2011. While filming for Ramayan, the couple met and fell in love. Debina took on the role of Goddess Sita for the show, while Gurmeet played Lord Ram. Debina and Gurmeet are the parents of two girls.

