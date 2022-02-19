MUST READ: “I was very lazy, I got TV and just got stuck to it.” – Rahil Azam on trying his luck in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actor Rahil Azam is one of the most eligible bachelors of the television industry and is currently winning hearts with his character, DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) Anubhav Singh in Maddam Sir.

Shedding some light over his career, Rahil said, “Ever since I started my career, I have observed that television is a female-dominated medium and they have much more options than male actors. But, I have created my own path. I never followed a typical daily soap pattern. If I wanted, I could have but then I wouldn't have got a chance to grow. Therefore, I led my own parallel path wherein, I started experimenting with roles, especially after Hatim. I did not want to get typecast as the typical 'dream boy.' I started to play off-beat roles.

I played a negative character, a woman - - I was the first Indian TV actor to play a woman. So, I experimented a lot. When I got Maddam Sir, I knew that even though it is woman dominated, if they are creating a male character then definitely he would have his part to play but 'itna appreciation milega, maine kabhi nahin socha tha' (Never thought that I would get appreciation on such a higher scale).

Speaking about his Bollywood aspirations, Rahil said, “I was very lazy. I got TV and just got stuck to it. I could have tried for Bollywood but once I started doing TV, I did not get time. I tried to work in Television, take up each serial like a film. I would never do a show for more than a year. There are only two shows - Hatim and Yeh Meri Life Hai that I did for a year. All the other shows have been in between 4-8 months because I have considered every serial of mine as a film. The role which, I've played, I've considered it to be a part of that 2.5 hours' film. “

