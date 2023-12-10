Must read! Karan Patel opens up about infidelity in relationships for the first time; Says 'Don't Know Till You Have...'

MUMBAI: Karan Patel has experienced tremendous success in his career as an actor. In addition to being praised as the hottest actor, Karan is beloved for his performances as Raman Bhalla on television. In terms of his personal life, the actor is wed to Ankita Bhargava, and the two are parents to Mehr. Few people are aware that Karan Patel had dated Kamya Panjabi in the past, but their romance ended abruptly in 2015, and the actor soon wed Ankita.

(Also read: Woah! Karan Patel recalls the most darkest phase of his life, read more )

Following this encounter, Kamya publicly charged Karan with cheating. For the first time in years, Karan discussed infidelity in a relationship recently in an interview. He continued by saying that cheating occurs and still occurs in relationships. Karan added that it varies from person to person and relies on their motivations.

He said, "It happens and it will continue to happen in every part of the world. But infidelity also depends from person to person as to what their reasons are. For us, we term everything as ‘He’s had an affair, he is cheating.” But you don’t know the circumstances that has escalated to that level of what that person has gone through."

Infidelity, according to Karan, is a personal matter, and you shouldn't remark until you've experienced it yourself. He advised letting someone else do it if they are already doing it. He stated, “I think it’s too personal a subject for a third person to comment on somebody else’s relationship because you don’t know till you have gone through it. So, if they are doing it let them do it. It’s their life, as long it’s not eating into yours. Give people their space, don’t breathe down their neck."

The talk of the town was Karan's romance with Kamya before he wed Ankita. However, Kamya bared her soul and accused Karan of infidelity when their relationship deteriorated. Earlier, Kamya admitted that Karan was double-dating her with another woman in an interview. She said, "I myself underwent a depression around the same time because I had a heartbreak. He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair"

(Also read: Exclusive! Karan Patel shares his experience on working with Ashutosh Rana and talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan success)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis