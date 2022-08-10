MUST-READ! From Vivian Dsena to Rakhi Sawant; check out the list of actors who converted to other religions!

Recently actor Vivian Dsena, revealed that he had converted to Islam, the conversation about other actors also converting to the religion has been abuzz online.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 22:01
MUST-READ! From Vivian Dsena to Rakhi Sawant; check out the list of actors who converted to other religions!

MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well. 


ALSO READ: Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?

Recently actor Vivian Dsena, revealed that he had converted to Islam, the conversation about other actors also converting to the religion has been abuzz online.

So, from some bollywood legends to ace choreographers, to TV superstars, this is a list of actors who converted to Islam:

Vivian Dsena:

The recent news of the actor’s personal life has set the internet abuzz, he revealed that he is married and he has a young daughter as well and also revealed that he has converted to Islam.

Dipika Kakkar:

The actress converted to Islam after her marriage to the actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and she even given the name ‘Faiza’.


Ayesha Takia:

The bollywood actor, converted to Islam after getting married to her love Farhan and she did it so that they could getting married in a Nikah ceremony.

Saroj Khan : 

 

Rakhi Sawant:

The reality star recently converted to Islam, after getting married to Adil Dhurani, even though the two are going through issues. The actress also changed her name to Fatima. 

The Late ace choreographer converted before her marriage to B.Sohanlal. But she has claimed that she always felt connected to Islam. Her original name was Nirmala Nagpal.

Other notable celebrities who have been said to have converted to Islam, are Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mahesh Bhatt, Sharmila Tagore, Amrita Singh and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kunwar Vikram Soni to enter Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV


 

Vivian Dsena Saroj Khan Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Ayesha Takia Dharmendra Hema Malini Mahesh Bhatt Sharmila Tagore Amrita Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 22:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Here is when Mirzapur season 3 is going to premiere
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved the web series Mirzapur has been the talk of the town for its amazing story...
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about fatherhood changing his life, says “After becoming a father, you start looking at life differently, you start looking at people and things differently”!
MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul...
MUST-READ! From Vivian Dsena to Rakhi Sawant; check out the list of actors who converted to other religions!
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
MUMBAI:This morning, everybody woke up with a shocking news that Priyanka Chopra decided to start a career in the US...
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Confession! Viaan’s honest confession makes Katha emotional
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?

Latest Video

Related Stories
here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Aww! From Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi to Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon; here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Vivian Dsena
What! Sirf Tum Actor Vivian Dsena has a 2-month-old daughter with his longtime mystery partner? Details Inside
Sharmila Tagore
When Nawab Pataudi went down on one knee for Sharmila Tagore in Paris
Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 200 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!
Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 200 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!
VIVIAN
Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”