MUST-READ! From Vivian Dsena to Rakhi Sawant; check out the list of actors who converted to other religions!

MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.



Recently actor Vivian Dsena, revealed that he had converted to Islam, the conversation about other actors also converting to the religion has been abuzz online.

So, from some bollywood legends to ace choreographers, to TV superstars, this is a list of actors who converted to Islam:

Vivian Dsena:

The recent news of the actor’s personal life has set the internet abuzz, he revealed that he is married and he has a young daughter as well and also revealed that he has converted to Islam.

Dipika Kakkar:

The actress converted to Islam after her marriage to the actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and she even given the name ‘Faiza’.



Ayesha Takia:

The bollywood actor, converted to Islam after getting married to her love Farhan and she did it so that they could getting married in a Nikah ceremony.

Saroj Khan :

Rakhi Sawant:

The reality star recently converted to Islam, after getting married to Adil Dhurani, even though the two are going through issues. The actress also changed her name to Fatima.

The Late ace choreographer converted before her marriage to B.Sohanlal. But she has claimed that she always felt connected to Islam. Her original name was Nirmala Nagpal.

Other notable celebrities who have been said to have converted to Islam, are Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mahesh Bhatt, Sharmila Tagore, Amrita Singh and more.

