My song ‘O Radhe’ has received a phenomenal response: Singer Nilesh Thakkar

MUMBAI: Nilesh Thakkar is one of the biggest Navratri singers in the industry today.



After being associated with Falguni Pathak for 16 years, Nilesh finally made a decision to move out and has been playing independently at the Korakendra Naidu Club for the last 11 years, which is organized by Prakash Surve, Ganesh Naidu, and Pankaj Kotecha. The singers are Nirupama, Rege, Priti Savla, Jayesh Desai, and Kuldeep Gadhvi.



People have been gathering in huge numbers at the ground and certainly love what Nilesh and his band have to offer!



We had a brief conversation with Nilesh, and he said, 'A special thing about us is that we do not sing Bollywood numbers. We only focus on traditional and authentic garba tunes, and people love it. This time we plan to include Marathi gondhal songs and Radha Krishna bhajans too. I have also worked on a new song titled O Radhe, which is released by Shemaroo Gujarati, and has received a phenomenal response.'



Way to go, Nilesh!