An obsessed Shraddha Arya says - ‘I love you baby’!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most famous television actresses our industry has. She is ruling the small screen with her performance as Preeta, in Zee TV’s popular drama Kundali Bhagya. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Like all of us Shraddha is also enjoying quarantine with her family, binging on snacks, taking adequate sleep and last but not the least , entertaining her fans with fun videos.

However, there is something else which Shraddha is obsessed with. Any guesses?

Well, the actress cannot stop listening to the song called ‘I love You baby’!

In her latest Instagram post she wrote, “When You Obsess on a Track So Much So It Becomes The Background Score Of Your Life. #ILoveYouBaby #SongObsession #Tiktok.”

