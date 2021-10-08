Oh no! Karan Tacker injured during the shoot of his web show

Karan Tacker is one of the most loved and talented actors in the industry. He is known for his stint in the daily soap 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and others. Last year, the actor made his digital debut with Neeraj Pandey's spy thriller Special Ops. He is currently shooting for his next web project in Jharkhand.

A media portal reports that Karan injured himself while shooting an action sequence.

He shared, “So basically I was doing a 4-day action sequence and on day 2 in one of the action pieces I took a flight and landed on my ankle. So we had to stall the shoot because I was in pain, and iced my ankle. But because we still had some daylight and a lot of work left I popped some painkillers and finished the day. Post that we had to put the action sequence on hold because I can’t load my foot for the moment but it’s all good, looking forward to finishing it once back on my feet.”

He added, “Worst is that you forget your pain just start feeling guilty for holding the production.”

We wish Karan a speedy recovery!

Credits: SpotboyE