Oh No! Krishna Mukherjee Suffers Infection before her Engagement Day

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress is getting engaged soon, and is suffering from an infection near her lips just a day before.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:37
MUMBAI : Krishna Mukherjee, a television actress, is known for her role as Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress is getting engaged soon and shared an unfortunate incident on her social media handle.

Krishna is suffering from an infection near her lips when she is just a day away from her engagement. She shared a picture of the infection on her Instagram story on September 7, 2022, with the caption ‘Seriously??? A day before my engagement.’

The actress is getting engaged today, September 8, 2022, to her long-time boyfriend who works in the Merchant navy. They are expected to get married in 2023.

Krishna Mukherjee’s friends Shireen Mirza, Aditi Bhatia and many more expressed their excitement for the couple’s engagement by sharing joyful pictures of them from the party held before the engagement.

Krishna met her boyfriend through a common friend last year in December. He was in his uniform when she met him and she fell for him on that very instant. Turns out, the feeling was mutual for both of them and they believe they make each other very happy. They decided to take things forward. They would get engaged now, and get married in 2023.

The actress has been busy shooting and is taking help from her sister in the preparation for her engagement. However, the actress has taken a five-day leave for her special day. She aims to be free of work the next year when she gets married. She wants to spend her precious days of marriage preparations peacefully, as those are the special days which won’t come back if missed.

