OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals who he finds his toughest competitor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

He gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

In Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya, he was paired opposite Shraddha Arya and their on-screen chemistry was much loved by the fans.

Their onscreen pair was tagged #DheeShra and #PreeRan.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Well, after these shows, Dheeraj will be seen in two shows on Colors TV - Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Recently, in an interview, RJ Siddharth Kannan quizzed Dheeraj about who he finds the toughest on the dance reality show. To this, he answered, “Well, it is too early to say who is a competitor and who is doing well as everybody is doing great and looking great, ravishing and absolutely stunning as well. I remember that on the first day of the shoot I complimented everyone saying, “Aree Waah”, but let three to four weeks pass, everyone will come to know who is doing what. We have just the introduction episode and let the show move ahead with all the three-day rehearsal and reaching the sets then later on everything will be cleared.”

Well, how excited are you to see him shaking his leg on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Do let us know your views.

