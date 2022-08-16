OMG! Erica Fernandes's diet regime will surely leave you WONDERING about her secret to fitness

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty. Later, she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.
 
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 08:00
OMG! Erica Fernandes's diet regime will surely leave you WONDERING about her secret to fitness

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

also read: Interesting! Erica Fernandes rushes to meet these special persons in her life, Deet inside

One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills. Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love and support for her. Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty. Later, she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Erica took to her Instagram to share her interesting fitness regime, well, she eats the best food to keep in shape and you wouldn't want to miss out on her favourites;

Also read: Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Erica Fernandes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Prerna Basu Dr Sonakshi Bose Sony TV Sony LIV Star Plus Disney Hotstar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
BIG TWIST! Will Sara confess Ishaan's truth to Vikrant ahead of their marriage in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI :BIG TWIST! Will Sara confess Ishaan's truth to Vikrant ahead of their marriage in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte...
Shocking! Poonam Pandey reveals that Munawar and Anjali’s relationship was fake says “ I was shocked that post the show they didn’t talk and how the equation changed”
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey is a very popular internet sensational star and she is known for sharing controversial videos....
Exclusive! I feel very privileged to be the first female action hero of our country; if this turns into a movement, my hard work will pay off: Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of the movie Dhaakad was launched, fans have been excited and are praising Kangana...
OMG! Erica Fernandes's diet regime will surely leave you WONDERING about her secret to fitness
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.also read:...
Spy Bahu: Disheartening! Yohan’s punishes himself while being sinking in the memories of Sejal
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! I feel very privileged to be the first female action hero of our country; if this turns into a movement, my hard work
Exclusive! I feel very privileged to be the first female action hero of our country; if this turns into a movement, my hard work will pay off: Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad
Latest Video