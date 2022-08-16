OMG! Erica Fernandes's diet regime will surely leave you WONDERING about her secret to fitness

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills. Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences are loving their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love and support for her. Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won a lot of titles too, post she did many south movies as an actress and has huge successful films in her kitty. Later, she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Erica took to her Instagram to share her interesting fitness regime, well, she eats the best food to keep in shape and you wouldn't want to miss out on her favourites;

