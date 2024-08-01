OMG! MC Stan, Angry rapper yells at a group of boys who abused him; Says ‘Kon gaali diya re b******d’

MUMBAI: Popular rapper MC Stan, real name Altaf Shaikh, is from Pune, Maharashtra. He gained international recognition for both his Bigg Boss 16 participation and win. At the moment, a video of him is making the rounds on the internet in which he is seen abusing some youngsters in Mumbai who made fun of him.

In the video, MC Stan can be seen leaving a recording studio in Khar, Mumbai, and heading towards his car after receiving rude comments from some youths. They can be heard requesting that MC Stan rolls down the window of his car. The rapper takes exception to this and responds by abusing them. "Kon gaali diya re b******d," he yells as he get out of the car.

MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan forming a group of people known as a "mandali"—during his time on Bigg Boss 16.

The rapper recently worked on an advertisement with cricket icon MS Dhoni. MC Stan sent photos to his Instagram account along with the caption, "Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 ."

