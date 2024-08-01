OMG! MC Stan, Angry rapper yells at a group of boys who abused him; Says ‘Kon gaali diya re b******d’

In the video, MC Stan can be seen leaving a recording studio in Khar, Mumbai, and heading towards his car after receiving rude comments from some youths. They can be heard requesting that MC Stan rolls down the window of his car. The rapper takes exception to this and responds by abusing them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 18:58
Stan

MUMBAI: Popular rapper MC Stan, real name Altaf Shaikh, is from Pune, Maharashtra. He gained international recognition for both his Bigg Boss 16 participation and win. At the moment, a video of him is making the rounds on the internet in which he is seen abusing some youngsters in Mumbai who made fun of him.

Also read:Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

In the video, MC Stan can be seen leaving a recording studio in Khar, Mumbai, and heading towards his car after receiving rude comments from some youths. They can be heard requesting that MC Stan rolls down the window of his car. The rapper takes exception to this and responds by abusing them. "Kon gaali diya re b******d," he yells as he get out of the car.

Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan forming a group of people known as a "mandali"—during his time on Bigg Boss 16.

The rapper recently worked on an advertisement with cricket icon MS Dhoni. MC Stan sent photos to his Instagram account along with the caption, "Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 ."

Also read:Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read on to know more

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Rapper MC Stan Farrey Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Reality show singer International rappers Bollywood playback singer Sajid Khan Shiv Thakare Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mandali Pune slum Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 18:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more
MUMBAI: Ankita and Vicky since day one have had issues and problems in the Bigg Boss house.We have often seen them...
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
MUMBAI: One of the most loved and followed actresses is actress Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her craft and...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz
MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the posters...
Dabangii: OMG! Arya wakes up the distress children, they reveal their fears
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Anupamaa: What! Anuj and Anupama meet, here's why she left him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days
Mrunal
Exclusive! I am open to doing television, films and OTT but what is more important is that the character has to be impactful: Mrunal Jain
Rubina
Wow! Rubina Dilaik's postpartum transformation will make your jaws drop, check out her videos
Mallika
Exclusive! Targeting actors’ personal lives for negative roles that they portray is not fair; they are making the show more engaging for the viewers: Kumkum Bhagya actor Mallika Nayak
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17: Must Read! Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Abhishek Kumar re-entering the house